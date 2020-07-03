Eric Trump Deletes Tweet After Getting A Savage Reminder About His Father

Eric Trump’s latest attempt at Twitter trolling went so poorly that he had to delete the message.

Trump, a son of President Donald Trump, shared an image of former President Bill Clinton at the 2010 wedding of his daughter, Chelsea. Circled in the background was Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late pedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was arrested Thursday.

“Birds of a feather,” Trump wrote as he shared the image.

Just one problem: President Trump has also been seen with Maxwell on numerous occasions, and Twitter users weren’t shy about sharing images of those events, causing Eric Trump’s name to trend on Twitter.

He deleted the tweet without explaining why ― but it likely had something to do with the response:

Eric Trump, who tweeted earlier about Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell, was literally himself on his dad’s private jet with her. FFS. You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/dz7jo9H002 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 3, 2020

So Eric Trump posted a picture of Ghislaine Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding, forgetting that there are like a billion pictures of Ghislaine with his dad? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 3, 2020

This is a great example of why I think so little of Eric Trump (and the other one). https://t.co/vuq41FQtPQ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 3, 2020

Looks like @EricTrump deleted this tweet.



Maybe it didn't get the reaction he hoped? pic.twitter.com/qvYCxN3YRw — Nary Trump (@unRealMaryTrump) July 3, 2020

lol @EricTrump deleted this after getting 12K replies reminding him that his dad and Epstein were BFFs. pic.twitter.com/6RAuCVKZj4 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 3, 2020

Hey @EricTrump, you dropped this



Must have found all the photos of her with your dad, huh? pic.twitter.com/nkGj8zdw51 — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 3, 2020

Eric Trump, American Gaslighter pic.twitter.com/5YjE8dUQl9 — Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidtdp) July 3, 2020

it's like it's eric's first day on earth. pic.twitter.com/W8ZVFZj3oz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 2, 2020

Does the president's son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020

Eric Trump posted a picture of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former gf and right-hand, with Bill Clinton.



Hey @EricTrump, I made this for you! https://t.co/RG9ds7LnI1 pic.twitter.com/lg3tSNaxMl — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) July 3, 2020