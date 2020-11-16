Eric Trump Can't Accept That Rally Attendance And Votes Are Different

Eric Trump is having a hard time understanding that his dad lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. He also is having difficulty recognising that attendance at President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies doesn’t equate to votes in the election.

The president’s second-oldest son on Monday falsely declared the election “was rigged from the beginning” because Biden didn’t hold rallies during the coronavirus pandemic like the president did.

Biden couldn’t get 10 people to a rally & went days without leaving his house. @realDonaldTrump received 11 million more votes than 2016, nearly doubled African American support - this was every stop, multiple times a day. This election was rigged from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/iM3tcSIMmf — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 16, 2020

Eric Trump has tried to make a similar case before, like when he argued boat parades of Trump supporters were a better sign of voter preference than, you know, scientific polls and stuff like that.

Granted, the polls underestimated the president’s support, like they did in the 2016 election. But attendance at Trump’s campaign rallies and boat parades overestimate his appeal.

Many Twitter users attempted to help the presidential son understand how it works.

Of all eligible voters, almost 70% voted. This represents the highest percentage (&, of course, raw number) since 1900. Of course @realDonaldTrump garnered more votes than he did in 2016. That’s math. — Michelle (@Michell67804140) November 16, 2020

People with a life don't need to go to cult rallies — Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) November 16, 2020

Others reminded him that Biden didn’t hold rallies like his dad did because, duh, it’s the pandemic.

That was a strategic move....to display covid caution.... it was actually a smart move. — 💀TeamDokken💀 (@TeamDokken) November 16, 2020

250,000 missing votes ... on Daddy’s watch pic.twitter.com/L4G7sW8eFz — Lisa Walton -Philly Girl🦅🏈 #Equality🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@lisawaltonlcsw) November 16, 2020

Still others on Twitter used examples to point out the frailty of Trump’s argument.

Using your logic then Freddy Mercury should be President pic.twitter.com/tS8GgPFEfS — Rick Ingram 🧢 (@MrRickIngram) November 16, 2020

Some subtly suggested that the president’s son may not be an intellectual giant.

He thought his kid brother was named Barron because Melania was. — Eric Winer (@TheWeeklyWiner) November 16, 2020

One person didn’t understand why the Trumps just can’t handle the truth.