Eric Trump Brutally Mocked On Twitter Over Bizarre Threat Against Republicans

Eric Trump , one of President Donald Trump’s three sons, made a threat against Republicans on Tuesday, but the attempt to intimidate was met with a mix of shrugs and mockery.
Trump, who helps to run the family business, vowed on Twitter that there would be primary challenges against Republicans who didn’t assist the president’s effort to subvert the election and block President-elect Joe Biden from taking office:
Trump made similar comments on Fox News:
So far, about a dozen Republican senators and 140 Republican members of the House plan to object to the certification of the election results on Wednesday amid false allegations of voter fraud.
Trump’s threat against the rest caused his name to trend on Twitter. But given that the president lost his reelection bid by more than 7 million votes ― and given that the Republican Party lost the House in the 2018 midterms and is now in danger of losing the Senate under his leadership ― the threat was roundly dismissed and openly mocked: