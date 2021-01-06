Eric Trump Brutally Mocked On Twitter Over Bizarre Threat Against Republicans

Eric Trump , one of President Donald Trump’s three sons, made a threat against Republicans on Tuesday, but the attempt to intimidate was met with a mix of shrugs and mockery.

Trump, who helps to run the family business, vowed on Twitter that there would be primary challenges against Republicans who didn’t assist the president’s effort to subvert the election and block President-elect Joe Biden from taking office:

I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud - they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump made similar comments on Fox News:

Eric Trump: Any senator or any congressman on this side that does not fight tomorrow, I’m telling you will not, their political career is over because the MAGA movement is going nowhere pic.twitter.com/Z3oq2tRpCW — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 6, 2021

So far, about a dozen Republican senators and 140 Republican members of the House plan to object to the certification of the election results on Wednesday amid false allegations of voter fraud.

Trump’s threat against the rest caused his name to trend on Twitter. But given that the president lost his reelection bid by more than 7 million votes ― and given that the Republican Party lost the House in the 2018 midterms and is now in danger of losing the Senate under his leadership ― the threat was roundly dismissed and openly mocked:

If you want them to lose get your dad to endorse them. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 6, 2021

In a family of Fredos, Eric Trump is the Shemp. https://t.co/0ZdroOAOv6 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 6, 2021

Remind me who this person is again https://t.co/iWZyBVAdhc — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 6, 2021

Imagine how little self respect you must have if you cower in the face of a tweet from Eric Trump. https://t.co/34FOFUOMb6 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 6, 2021

You’ll what? — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) January 6, 2021

Imagine becoming a US Senator or a Congressman, spending a life committed to politics, serving the people in your town, community, and state, to reach a prestigious position in the leadership of your country, and then getting threatened by Eric Trump. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2021

Like being threatened by a bowl of Jell-O. https://t.co/jU17x7jEUG — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) January 6, 2021

I encourage Eric Trump in his endeavor. https://t.co/46qYkPxk5K — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 6, 2021

are you sure that's how you want to spend your 1 phone call dude? https://t.co/q3CTAeVQHa — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) January 6, 2021

Eric, you've never personally worked a day in your life. https://t.co/O8RtZbFbBj — Max Burns (@themaxburns) January 6, 2021

Me reading why Eric Trump is trending...🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/aepXJ2LldJ — Bianni Cruz (@biannyc) January 6, 2021

Who the fuck do you think is intimidated by this? Not a single functioning adult. https://t.co/ngojPzqubw — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) January 6, 2021