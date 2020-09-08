Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Eric Trump’s attempted Labor Day attack on Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden backfired as critics on Twitter reminded US President Donald Trump’s son of his father’s failings.

“Everything this guy does is low energy and awkward...,” Eric Trump captioned a photo of a Biden event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Everyone in the picture was following social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, wearing face masks and sitting apart.

Everything this guy does is low energy and awkward... https://t.co/C3dUxjK0q1 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 7, 2020

Eric Trump’s detractors pointed out the stark contrast of the image to those from campaign rallies his father has held amid the coronavirus pandemic where many supporters have not worn masks or socially distanced.

Public health experts believe the president’s June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, “more than likely” contributed to a surge in cases in the area.

The president has also repeatedly downplayed the risk posed by the virus and sent mixed messages on the need for masks.

The pandemic has now killed at least 190,000 people in the US and almost 900,000 worldwide.

You mislabeled accountable and authentic, @EricTrump; not that I'd expect the son of @realDonaldTrump to be able to identify and understand either of those concepts as your father has not practiced either a single day of his adult life. https://t.co/oOK18MB0Su — Terri Fraracci (@TerriFraracci) September 8, 2020

The dumbest of all the Trumps, tweets that social distancing and mask wearing is low energy and awkward.



We're in the middle of pandemic, Eric. He's following the science, caring about his fellow Americans and setting an example. You're a dad, since yours sucks, follow Joe. https://t.co/wavyPMb0bi — Kristi (@InquiringMindGA) September 7, 2020

Well, I'm convinced. That is an excellent reason to keep an ignorant, hateful fascist in the White House! https://t.co/XOlBMpoRlC — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) September 8, 2020

Following science may be boring but he hasn't killed 190,000 Americans and counting... https://t.co/vyxEjvpdCN — Timbo Resists (@TimFaulkner81) September 8, 2020

You just called someone else awkward. Wow.



Also, he's following medically advised protocols to help stop a deadly pandemic, you fucking little dweeb. https://t.co/NHKxSYlsFm — Adam (@CAnxiolytic) September 8, 2020

The complete lack of self-awareness from the dumbest Trump brother never ceases to amaze me. https://t.co/AJW1iGwVXS — Kevin Bailey (@KevBaile) September 8, 2020

I'll gladly take low energy, Derrick.



As for awkward, ha ha, your family's got a lock on that quality. https://t.co/jsPQ2Qetyk — Betsy #ImVotingForJoe (@studio_gal) September 7, 2020

Better than your father's raving mad super-spreader events. https://t.co/X3aAC8H1Rd — Eric Takamiya (@ektaka) September 8, 2020

Your father thinks protesters throw soup. https://t.co/tAbl0KeTMY — DrDinD 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DrDinD) September 8, 2020

Just because he doesn't yell and act like a toddler? This is how grown up do things https://t.co/c235I8nOi2 — VickiW22 (@catsden234) September 8, 2020

You mean he's not willing to endanger 1000s of people with an in-person rally? https://t.co/5GZkotGfH8 — Health4AllAmerica (@Health4AllAmer) September 7, 2020

Everything this guy does is dumb energy and ridiculous. https://t.co/AmITNYEQyd — Kamala Is On The Ballot-BidenHarrisLandslide (@GGforthepeople) September 8, 2020

Good grief. The Trump's are so into superficial they have no understanding of authentic or down to earth or real relationships and communications. They mock people who have feelings, genuinely listen or respect others. That's sad. https://t.co/g4KY2LjTZi — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) September 7, 2020

Hey Guess what? It’s called acting like an actual regular person and not a game show host! https://t.co/8Rgf4z3Shj — Rebecca Byrnes (@beckwil1) September 7, 2020