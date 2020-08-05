Eric Trump Gets Blunt Reality Check Over ‘America Is Roaring Back To Life’ Boast

Eric Trump faced a wave of criticism on Tuesday after he boasted on Twitter that “America is roaring back to life” with a soaring stock market.

Twitter users immediately reminded US resident Donald Trump’s son of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to ravage the US. The public health crisis has now killed more than 150,000 people nationwide and many states continue to see record numbers of daily infections.

Today the NASDAQ closed at an all time record high. America is roaring back to life.



NASDAQ +0.35% 10,941 🔥🔥

DOW +0.62% 26,829

S&P 500 +0.36% 3,306 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 4, 2020

“1000 people a day are dying,” one critic tweeted at Trump, whose father’s administration has been widely condemned for mishandling the pandemic.

Added another: “There are more than 150,000 Americans and their loved ones who’d beg to differ.”

Eric Trump was similarly criticised in May when he hailed the rising stock market as US deaths passed the grim landmark figure of 100,000.

1000 people a day are dying. — SarahI (@sarah_ironside) August 4, 2020

Gee, that's wonderful news for all the poor and middle-class Americans who survive paycheck to paycheck.

Must you always parade your tone-deafness? https://t.co/m1ttSk1bwC — Nasty Woman (@HandToForehead) August 5, 2020

Dude, I'm calling it now that this tweet won't age well. There's the litter matter of 160K (and still counting) dead, and tens of millions unemployed. pic.twitter.com/66q9uVHYaY — AndyPopeInTheWoods (@AndyPopeInTheW1) August 4, 2020

The #COVID body count is higher than the NASDAQ by 14x. Still #winning? https://t.co/PQ6au8hdVa — Aquatic Ecologist (@H2OEcologist) August 4, 2020

The stock market is not the economy. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) August 4, 2020

There are more than 150,000 Americans and their loved ones who'd beg to differ https://t.co/zORcBFxSBX — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) August 4, 2020

I know 158,000 human beings who are not "roaring back to life." https://t.co/Ko7vAmLLKj — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) August 5, 2020

Using the stock market to determine the economical health of a country is contrary. We still have mass unemployment, wages that do not contribute to a happy lifestyle of living, improper social services and a poorly trained police force. — JayBee (@jalexanderb) August 4, 2020