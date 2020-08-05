Eric Trump Gets Blunt Reality Check Over ‘America Is Roaring Back To Life’ Boast

Eric Trump faced a wave of criticism on Tuesday after he boasted on Twitter that “America is roaring back to life” with a soaring stock market.
Twitter users immediately reminded US resident Donald Trump’s son of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to ravage the US. The public health crisis has now killed more than 150,000 people nationwide and many states continue to see record numbers of daily infections.
“1000 people a day are dying,” one critic tweeted at Trump, whose father’s administration has been widely condemned for mishandling the pandemic.
Added another: “There are more than 150,000 Americans and their loved ones who’d beg to differ.”
Eric Trump was similarly criticised in May when he hailed the rising stock market as US deaths passed the grim landmark figure of 100,000.