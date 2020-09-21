This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

This Emmy Statue Holding Hand Sanitiser Is Almost Too 2020

It's the fanciest hand sanitiser we've ever seen.

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The 72nd Emmy Awards looked a lot different from normal Sunday night, to say the least.

TV’s biggest night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, featured live streaming feeds from around the world, a modified “red carpet,” presenters ready to strut around in full hazmat suits and an Emmys statuette holding hand sanitiser.

It looks like it’s just a prop, but it’s the perfect symbol for holding an awards show during a global pandemic. Safety first!

One can never have too much hand sanitizer.&nbsp;
One can never have too much hand sanitizer. 
Checking out the Emmy hand sanitizer dispenser.&nbsp;
Checking out the Emmy hand sanitizer dispenser. 

Too soon?

Apparently not, because people on Twitter really loved it.

Perhaps the hand sanitizer trophies and hazmat suits are a sign of what’s to come for other awards shows this year.

Suggest a correction
entertainmentArts and EntertainmentJimmy KimmelEmmy AwardsEmmys
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.