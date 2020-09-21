Jennifer Aniston Puts Out Fire On Emmys Stage And Now We're On A Break From 2020

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
Befitting this dumpster fire of a year, Jennifer Aniston literally put out a fire onstage at the 2020 Emmy Awards.
The actor, who is nominated for her performance in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” was one of the few stars on Sunday night to appear at the Staples Center in person, and we’re honestly worried what would’ve happened without her.
Aniston helped the ceremony’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, announce the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which ultimately went to “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara, but not before some on-stage pyrotechnics.
Before announcing the winner, Kimmel sprayed down the envelope with a hefty amount of Lysol and threw it in a trash can, which was set on fire.
That’s when Aniston stepped in with a handy extinguisher, but it took her a couple of tries to get the job done, as the small flame kept on returning.
Naturally, everybody watching at home weighed in with thoughts about Aniston’s pivot from actor to firefighter.
After the gaffe, Aniston realised she might just miss winning her own Emmy if she didn’t make it home in time for one of the trophy presenters to come knocking at her house.
Earlier in the evening, the “Friends” alum offered a peek at her pre-Emmys routine, which involved champagne and face masks.