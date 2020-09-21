Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Hugh Jackman may have missed out on an Emmy this year, but he was still a winner in his fans’ eyes thanks to his gracious reaction when Mark Ruffalo defeated him.

The 51-year-old Australian actor applauded and cheered on Mark when he was announced as the winner in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Category for his performance in ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

Hugh, who had been nominated for his role in ‘Bad Education’, was seen fist pumping the air with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness by his side in a live stream filmed from their home.

ABC Hugh Jackman congratulates Mark Ruffalo for his 2020 Emmy Award victory

can we talk about how happy hugh jackman was when he saw that mark had won 🥺 this is why i love this man 💓 congratulations to mark ruffalo #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HqZdmIUdLt — han, FRANK NATION (@hughguessedit) September 21, 2020

A string of Aussies were nominated for Emmy Awards this year, including Cate Cate Blanchett for her role in ‘Mrs America’ in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. Regina King ultimately won for her performance in HBO’s one-season-wonder ‘Watchmen’.

Streaming live from more than 130 cameras stationed in nominees’ homes around the world, the first-ever virtual Emmys was hosted by Jimmel Kimmel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ which racked up a whopping 15 nominations, took home the first seven awards on the night ― making history as the first comedy series to win all four acting Emmys in its category in a single year.