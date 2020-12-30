Emma Roberts Gives Birth To Baby Boy Reportedly Named Rhodes

Alert newly minted Great-Aunt Julia: Emma Roberts has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The “American Horror Story” alum gave birth Sunday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Unnamed sources told the outlet that the newborn’s name is Rhodes.

“Everyone is healthy,” a source told E! News, which also confirmed that Roberts is indeed a new mother.

The 29-year-old actor announced that she was expecting a baby boy in an Instagram post in August. “Me...and my two favorite guys,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her stomach and sitting next to Hedlund.

Her aunt, star Julia Roberts, sent her well wishes and wrote “love you” in the comments at the time.

But the “Scream Queen” actor’s mother, Kelly Cunningham, beat her to the punch, accidentally confirming the news to fans over Instagram weeks before Roberts publicly announced her pregnancy.

The miscommunication led Roberts to temporarily block her mother on the social media site, but the women have since made amends.

“We kind of laughed. We kind of got in a fight. I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon,” Roberts explained during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in October. “She texted me at 2 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. So, a good story to tell the baby.”

Roberts celebrated her baby that same month at a low-key, socially distanced shower with close friends and family, including Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone.

“So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times,” she captioned photos of the intimate gathering, which was held in the backyard of a friend’s home.

Hedlund and Roberts have been romantically linked since March 2019, when they were spotted holding hands during a stroll in New York City. Photos of the couple emerged around the same time Roberts ended her engagement to on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters after seven years together.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Roberts opened up about the unexpected silver lining of being pregnant during the pandemic, saying it has allowed for “a lot of introspection.”

“It’s been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still,” she told the outlet. “That’s been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that.”

“To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next,” she added. “I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that’s been — some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful.”