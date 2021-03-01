Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana After Winning First Golden Globe For 'The Crown'

AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC/GETTY IMAGES Emma Corrin, at a 2019 premiere in Los Angeles, was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series

Talk about a crowning achievement.

Emma Corrin, breakout star of Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series at the award show Sunday night.

The 25-year-old dazzled critics with her uncanny portrayal of the late Princess Diana during her courtship and the early years of her marriage to Britain’s Prince Charles.

In Corrin’s heartwarming acceptance speech, the 25-year-old praised her cast and crew and even thanked the late Princess Diana.

“Most of all, thank you so much to Diana,” Corrin said, with her eyes raised to the sky.

“You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine,” she added, “and on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately, thank you.”

Netflix Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on "The Crown."

Corrin previously revealed that her depiction of the Princess of Wales left her hospitalised after filming a trying scene in a frigid swimming pool that left her with a depleted oxygen level.