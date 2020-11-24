Twitter Users Mock GSA Boss Emily Murphy's Letter To Joe Biden

That means millions of dollars in funds can be released to help set things up for the new administration and provide briefings on an array of domestic and international matters..

Murphy, a Trump appointee, has been the target of scathing and intensifying criticism for delaying her needed approval of the transition process even after it became clear less than a week after the Noveber 3 election that Biden had won. Trump and his allies have pursued baseless and futile challenges to the outcome ― both in the courts and rhetorically ― prompting speculation that Murphy was doing the president’s bidding.