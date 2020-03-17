If you’ve been living under a (Casterly) Rock since last year, there are “Game of Thrones” spoilers below.

“Game of Thrones” ended with Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, the Breaker of Chains, the Drinker of Coffees, on the floor of the throne room, dead at the hands of lover/nephew Jon Snow. And now Emilia Clarke has spoken, and the dragon queen has one thing to say:

Oh, hells Snow!

Talking with The Times about heading to the West End for Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” Clarke recently reflected on the controversial final season of the show, revealing there was one thing that “annoyed” her too about Daenerys’ end:

“Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something?” She lets us out an exasperated laugh. “He got away with murder — literally.”

In the HBO show, Snow’s punishment for killing his queen/aunt amounts to a grand total of diddly-squat. Instead of being beheaded, he is sent to the Wall, where he gets to hang out with his friends and his dog all day and likely become King Beyond The Wall. It’s basically the equivalent of being sent to your room as a kid, where all you have is a PS4 and strong Wi-Fi connection. (Fortnite is coming.)

Of course, fans were annoyed by much more in Season 8, including everything from the season feeling rushed and not explaining things to how dark it was to Daenerys, who spent the previous seven seasons rising from the ashes to become the potential ruler of Westeros, burning it all to the ground in the span of one episode.

Clarke addressed the fan controversy saying the horrific news cycle may have had something to do with it, “Because people are going, finally, here’s something I can actually see and understand and get some control back over ... and then when that turns, and you don’t like what they’ve done.”

However, the actor agrees the show could’ve been “spun” a little longer and that more attention was given to set pieces than dialogue. Reflecting on her thoughts on the end, Clarke said she felt like a “small cog in a very, very, very big machine.”