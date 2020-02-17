Tour promoters for Sir Elton John have confirmed the singer fully intends to go ahead with the rest of the dates on the current leg of his world tour, after having to cut a performance short due to ill health.

Over the weekend, the singer broke down in tears in the middle of a show in New Zealand and had to be escorted off stage to a standing ovation, hours after bein diagnosed with “walking pneumonia”.

Posting on Instagram, he explained: “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.”

A representative for Chugg Entertainment has now confirmed that, aside from one rescheduled date, Sir Elton will now continue the rest of the New Zealand leg of his world tour as scheduled.

“Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night,” they said. “At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned.”

His scheduled performance in Auckland on Tuesday night will now go ahead on Wednesday night instead, while another show is also set to go ahead on Thursday.

Dave Simpson via Getty Images Elton John performing in Auckland, before he was forced to cut his show short

According to the American Lung Association, walking pneumonia is a “non-medical term for a mild case of pneumonia”.

Generally called atypical pneumonia, it can be caused by bacteria or viruses and symptoms, including a cough, fever, chest pain, mild chills and a headache, are similar to that of a bad cold.

Symptoms are usually mild enough for a sufferer to be able to continue their daily activities.

Sir Elton’s Auckland show came less than a week after he won the Oscar for Best Original Song, along with his long-time writing partner Bernie Taupin, for their contribution to the Rocketman soundtrack, (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.