Telsa founder Elon Musk was widely panned on social media Wednesday after he appeared to complain that displaying preferred pronouns in online bios is not visually appealing.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” the billionaire tweeted in response to an article on the technology news website CleanTechnica.

The article called out Musk for a recent tweet in which he mocked the practice of displaying personal pronouns, which is done in an effort to be more inclusive of and show allyship with transgender and nonbinary people who may use different pronouns than the ones they were assigned at birth.

Earlier this year, Musk faced a firestorm after he tweeted “pronouns suck.” Among his critics was his girlfriend and co-parent of his child, the Canadian musician Grimes, who later deleted her tweet.

After the birth of their baby, X Ӕ A-12, in May, the couple said they would be following a gender-neutral parenting style in case their child does not identify with their birth gender.

Musk’s bizarre complaint was slammed online Wednesday, shooting his and his child’s names to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.

guy who named his kid X Æ A-12 cannot fathom using 3 different pronouns https://t.co/jhyaYq6Q9O — manny (@mannyfidel) December 16, 2020

Complaining about pronouns (that you likely never actually struggle with) is not supportive. https://t.co/EaUp5R5KaO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 16, 2020

Dude you named your kid "X Æ A-12"https://t.co/luWiHqIlCZ — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) December 16, 2020

He was also criticized for following up with a tweet boasting that Tesla scored well on the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ corporate equality index in the past.

Activist and writer Charlotte Clymer, the former press secretary of the HRC, noted that comments like this from the company’s CEO could affect that score.

Hi, former HRC press secretary here. Most of that score is based on 1) policies protecting against discrimination, such as respecting pronouns and 2) maintaining an inclusive culture, such as respecting pronouns. Points can also be deducted for things like... this tweet. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 16, 2020

Here’s some of the other chat:

The nerve to use 'aesthetic nightmare' when this shit exists lmao pic.twitter.com/1UxbyOZQTz — PokyGem (@PokyGem023) December 16, 2020

aesthetic nightmare: “my pronouns are they/them”



non-aesthetic nightmare: “my child’s name is X Æ A-12” https://t.co/PU7xZyKNvl — shoe (@shoe0nhead) December 16, 2020

do people know that we already use pronouns lol that this is not like a new concept — manny (@mannyfidel) December 16, 2020