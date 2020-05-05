Elon Musk And Grimes' Baby Boy Has Arrived And Here Are Photos

Elon Musk and Grimes are officially parents and have revealed their offspring to the world in the most on-brand way possible.

The SpaceX CEO tweeted at fans asking about his impending fatherhood on Monday, telling one that the child was a “few hours away” and then, a few hours later:

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes revealed she and her tech billionaire boyfriend were having a baby in a fitting-for-them Instagram post earlier this year. The 32-year-old singer shared a snapshot of herself naked with an image of a fetus photoshopped on her burgeoning belly.

In response to more fan queries, Musk tweeted that he and Grimes had a boy and that the baby’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

(Note: We have absolutely no clue how one pronounces that, or if that’s even really the name.)

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

However, one Twitter user shared their thoughts on the name’s possible meaning. They noted that the Æ symbol means “ash” and speculated that the A-12 could be a reference to the Lockheed A-12, an aircraft whose code name is “Archangel.”

Musk didn’t comment beyond liking the tweet.

Musk also shared images of the newborn, including an edited image of the baby with face tattoos and a more endearing one of the new father holding the baby in an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt.