Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 'Juno' star Elliot Page has come out as transgender.

‘Neighbours’ star Georgie Stone has thanked Elliot Page after the actor shared a personal statement on social media, coming out as transgender.

The 20-year-old Australian, the first trans person to take on a full-time role in the soap, shared a screenshot on her Instagram story of the ‘Juno’ star’s post along with the caption, “Thank you Elliot” and a heart emoji.

Georgie, the youngest person to receive hormone blockers in Australia at age 10, recently spoke about the trans community in an Instagram post dedicated to raising awareness about violence against trans people.

Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images 'Neighbours' actor Georgie Stone

Instagram/georgiestone Georgie Stone thanks Elliot Page for his statement.

“We’re good, compassionate, loving people,” she wrote. “We’re diverse, unique and special. We are seeing progress every year ― and it is important to celebrate those wins.”

Local trans actors Daniielle Alexis and Suzy Wrong also acknowledged Elliot’s coming-out post.

“Congrats on your coming out trans story babe,” ‘Wentworth’ star Daniielle wrote. “You’re strong, beautiful and courageous @elliotpage.”

Suzy reposted Elliot’s statement, along with the caption, “Ellen Page (Juno, Inception) is now Elliot Page, pronouns he/they #TransIsBeautiful”.

Instagram/daniiellealexis 'Wentworth' star Daniielle Alexis shared a photo of Elliot Page, calling him 'strong' and 'beautiful'.

On Monday, the 33-year-old actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, wrote in a statement posted on Twitter: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The Canadian actor also asked for patience from his fans, pointing out the struggles faced by many within the transgender community.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he wrote. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

The Oscar-nominated star went on to point out that in 2020, at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of whom were Black and Latinx trans women.

He concluded: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Elliot rose to fame in 2007 as the lead in the film ‘Juno,’ for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

His other big-screen credits include the thrillers ‘Hard Candy’, ‘Inception’ and the comedy ‘Whip It’.

More recently, he appeared in the Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and ‘Tales of the City’.

He also fronted and executive produced the Viceland documentary ‘Gaycation’, which explored queer culture around the globe.