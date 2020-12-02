Elliot Page's Wife Says She's 'So Proud' Of Him For Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page’s wife, Emma Portner, posted a sweet message expressing love and support for the actor after he came out as transgender on Tuesday.

Portner, a professional dancer and choreographer, shared Page’s announcement, adding in the caption that she is “so proud” of him.

“Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” she wrote. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Pacific Press via Getty Images Elliot Page and Emma Portner have been married since 2018.

The “Juno” and “X-Men” star spoke publicly about his gender identity for the first time on Tuesday, telling fans that he will be using the pronouns “he” and “they.”

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he wrote. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.

“Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

Page and Portner have been married since 2018.

He currently stars as Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.” The streaming service is in the process of updating Page’s name across all titles, Variety reported.