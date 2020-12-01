Rich Polk via Getty Images Juno star Elliot Page has come out as transgender.

Elliot Page – star of the films Juno and Inception, as well as the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy – has come out as transgender.

The 33-year-old actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, wrote in a statement posted on Twitter: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The Canadian actor also asked for patience from his fans, pointing out the struggles faced by many within the transgender community.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he wrote. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

PICJER/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Elliot Page pictured earlier this year

The Oscar-nominated star went on to point out that in 2020, at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of whom were Black and Latinx trans women.

He concluded: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Elliot rose to fame in 2007 as the lead in the film Juno, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

His other big-screen credits include the thrillers Hard Candy, Inception and the comedy Whip It.

More recently, he appeared in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and Tales Of The City.

He also fronted and executive produced the Viceland documentary Gaycation, which explored queer culture around the globe.

Useful websites and helplines:

The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity

supports anyone affected by gender identity Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues