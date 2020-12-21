Elliot Page Thanks Supporters In First Post Since Coming Out As Transgender

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” Page wrote.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

His comments were flooded with support from celebrities including Julianne Moore, Ruby Rose, Lena Dunham, Natalie Portman, Kate Mara, Laura Linney and many others, as well as thousands of fans and well-wishers.

Page’s wife, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, said she was “so proud” of him and asked for patience and privacy and for followers to join her in “the fervent support of trans life every single day.”