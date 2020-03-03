Elisabeth Moss Reacts To Rumours She's Becoming Mrs. Tom Cruise

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Elisabeth Moss attends the premiere of "The Invisible Man."

Bonded by Xenu, but not by love, Elisabeth Moss would like to clear up a few things when it comes to Tom Cruise.

As two high-profile Scientologists in Hollywood, the actors have been linked together in reports over the years. Speculation over whether the two were actually an item reached a fever pitch when OK Magazine ran a story about them dating with a photo of Cruise cozying up to a mystery blonde.

But, of course, tabloid “facts” were complete fiction. Moss set the record straight during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

When a caller asked about her reaction to stories she was set to tie the knot with Cruise, Moss couldn’t help but laugh.

“I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?’” she said. “Just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it because obviously they knew that it wasn’t true.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star said she even caught a glimpse of the supposed photo of her and Cruise together, but immediately knew the woman in question wasn’t her.

“And then I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines and I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut,’” she added. “It was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.’ It’s clearly not me.”

Moss, who was raised as a Scientologist, has remained relatively tight-lipped about her own faith, but fielded questions about the relevancy of her beliefs to the oppressive religion depicted on the Hulu drama she stars in.

“I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs,” she told The Daily Beast last year, adding that she’s an unabashed feminist and supporter of LGBTQ rights. “One of the things I believe in is freedom of speech. I believe we as humans should be able to critique things. I believe in freedom of the press. I believe in people being able to speak their own opinions. I don’t ever want to take that away from anybody, because that actually is very important to me.”

She added: “At the same time, I should hope that people educate themselves for themselves and form their own opinion, as I have.”

And as for who she’s dating, Moss spoke of a nameless “special someone” in a Marie Claire interview last year, confirming that she does indeed have a boyfriend.