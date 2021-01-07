Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that she will resign following Wednesday’s vandalism of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she said in a statement addressed to her colleagues. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Chao, who called her appointment “the honor of a lifetime,” said her last day will be on Monday.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, served as Secretary of Labor before her appointment to the Transportation Department. She is the first cabinet official to quit following this week’s violence.

Stephanie Grisham, the chief of staff to Melania Trump and former White House press secretary, announced Wednesday that she is resigning. White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews also announced her departure.

Mick Mulvaney, former White House chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland, announced Thursday that he is resigning from his diplomatic post and expects other officials to file suit.

Those who choose to stay are doing so “because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” he said in an interview with CNBC.