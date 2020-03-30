Drake, like everyone else, is at home.

And his self-isolation, it seems, has him in his feelings: the wearied rapper has been very online as of late, pondering the meaning of love and life (which is no different, really, from his preferred subject matter).

Just this morning, he shared a heartwarming Instagram tribute to his family, urging everyone to find their “inner light” in moments of panic and uncertainty.

“When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright,” the rapper wrote in the caption. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍”

It’s the first image of his son, Adonis Graham, that we’ve seen since Drake was revealed to have a son at all.

Ever since the whole Pusha T fiasco — you know, when the American rapper released a diss track called “The Story of Adidon” and alleged Drake was “hiding a child” — the Canadian has been notoriously private and tight-lipped about his family. The few, fleeting mentions of his family have often come in his music, as on his last album, “Scorpion.”

On the song “Emotionless,” he raps: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

The only thing we did know, until now, was that the mother was the portrait artist Sophie Brussaux, and that Adonis had inherited some of those artistic talents.

Adonis is now two years old, and, as eager Twitter users have been quick to point out, looks a lot like Drake’s mother, Sandra Graham. He has fair skin, blue eyes and curly blond hair.

Drake Instagram Drake's father, Dennis Graham, and his mother Sandra Graham.

Who knows why Drake finally decided to share photos of his son with us? Maybe being alone at home really does have him feeling sentimental.

And what else is there to do, anyway, when you’re all alone in a 35,000-square-foot home, but reach out to your ex, and think about your feelings?