Can we give the real Dr. Fauci an Emmy for this performance?

Brad Pitt recently received an Emmy nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his portrayal of Dr Anthony Fauci on “Saturday Night Live.” In an AP interview last week, the doctor himself reacted to the news exactly how you’d want the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to respond during a pandemic.

Fauci said the nomination was “surrealistic,” but he didn’t expect to be distracted by it.

“I have to really focus like a laser beam on the things that I’m responsible for. I think that’s kind of interesting. It’s a little bit strange that that’s going on. ... But one thing for sure: It doesn’t go to my head because I don’t pay much attention to it,” Fauci said.

"It doesn’t go to my head": Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Brad Pitt being nominated for an Emmy for playing him on "SNL." pic.twitter.com/0r4DNR20iM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 29, 2020

Like Fauci said, the road to Pitt’s Emmy nomination has been surreal.

In a CNN interview in April, the doctor was asked who should play him on “SNL,” and he joked that it should be Pitt because of course. Just look at the resemblance.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images It's like seeing double.

Wow. Separated at birth much?

The words seemed to barely leave Fauci’s lips before Pitt was on “SNL” playing the doctor later that month. At one point, the actor broke character to thank Fauci and all the medical workers fighting COVID-19.