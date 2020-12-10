President Donald Trump falsely declared during a White House Hanukkah party on Wednesday that “we’re gonna win this election in a landslide” if “certain very important people” have wisdom and courage,

Trump’s bogus claim sparked a chant of “four more years” to ring out among the guests. To be clear, Trump lost the election and Joe Biden is now the president-elect.

VIDEO: Trump tells the crowd at the Hanukkah party that with the help of “certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we are going to win this election.” — remarks followed with loud chants of “four more years.” pic.twitter.com/FjCyFGOqPC — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 10, 2020

CNN’s Don Lemon was bewildered by the president’s address, which came after the Supreme Court shot down an attempt to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s win in the state and Trump sought to intervene in the Texas Republican attorney general’s long-shot try at nixing results in battleground states.

“That’s a con. That’s not true. It is not going to happen. It’s just not,” Lemon explained on Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight” about Trump’s comments at the White House party, where many attendees were filmed wearing masks but standing close together.

Trump and his administration have faced widespread criticism for holding in-person holiday parties in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the United States experienced its highest daily death toll yet as at least 3,124 people died from COVID-19.

“And if someone really respected you, and had your best interests at heart, they don’t lie to you,” Lemon added. “They don’t give you false hope. They tell you the truth.”

"That's a con." CNN's @DonLemon reacts to President Trump falsely telling guests at a White House Hanukkah party that "we're going to win this election." https://t.co/sJhmX6KjFa pic.twitter.com/7D6TI1kczr — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) December 10, 2020