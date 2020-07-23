Trump Brutally Mocked For Tweet Appealing To 'Suburban Housewives'

US President Donald Trump’s decision to reach out to a particular demographic may have backfired if reactions to his tweet are any indication.
On Thursday, the president retweeted a New York Post editorial criticising presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s plan to build more high-density affordable housing in suburban areas.
The president’s retweet came with a comment suggesting that the “Suburban Housewives of America” read the article to learn how the former vice president planned to destroy American neighbourhoods.
But the president’s attempt at appealing to suburban women didn’t work out as he might have expected, possibly because many people found the reference to “housewives” to be anachronistic at best.
A couple of people noted the subtext to Trump’s appeal to “suburban housewives.”
And some people were skeptical that Trump’s tweet would do what he intended.
Many suburban moms were quick to clap back at the president.