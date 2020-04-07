‘Donald Trump Has Blood On His Hands’: NYC Official Lashes Out After Mum’s Death

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer says US President Donald Trump has “blood on his hands” after he lost his mother to the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

Arlene Stringer-Cuevas, a teacher who served on the New York City Council in the 1970s, died Friday at the age of 86.

In a CNN interview, Stringer eulogised his “extraordinary” mother as a “New York original” who loved her city.

Then he pointed the finger at Trump for his administration’s failures on addressing the pandemic.

“In New York City, this is playing out in so many families, and I’ve got to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom’s blood on his hands,” Stringer told Anderson Cooper, saying the government is supposed to be able to protect the people:

New York is one of the epicenters of the outbreak, with more than120,000 in the state testing positive, 16,000 in hospitals and nearly 5,000 dead ― with nearly half of the fatalities in New York City, according to the latest numbers in The New York Times.