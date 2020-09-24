“We’re six weeks out from the election and today is Voter Registration Day,” Meghan said. “Every four years, we are told the same thing ― that ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.”

“Your voice is a reminder that you matter,” Meghan added. “Because you do ― and you deserve to be heard.” Harry also made comments about voting and encouraged people to reject “online negativity.” “This election I am not going to be able to vote in the US But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life,” the duke said. “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.” The reporter who asked Trump about the royals on Wednesday interpreted Meghan’s remarks as “encouraging people to vote for Biden.”

However, the duchess did not name a political party or candidate in the video. A Sussex spokesperson told the BBC that the comments were a ‘call for decency.’”

When a UK Times reporter reached out to Buckingham Palace for a request for comment following the couples’ remarks on Tuesday, the palace declined to comment specifically but said, “The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity.”