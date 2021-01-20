Trump’s Parting Clemency List: Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne And More

Along with Trump’s pardoning of corrupt, criminally convicted political allies, the president granted perhaps his most shocking pardons on December 22 for the four former Blackwater security contractors involved in the killings of more than a dozen unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007. The 14 civilians who were killed included a medical student and his mother, as well as a man whose arms were raised when Blackwater agents opened fire on him, according to US federal prosecutors. Others were killed as Blackwater agents fired on their vehicles while they attempted to flee, according to The Washington Post.