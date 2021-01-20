Donald Trump Leaves The White House As His Presidency Ends

Riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Only a handful of presidents in US history, all in the 1800s, boycotted their successor’s inauguration or left Washington early. (Richard Nixon did not attend Gerald Ford’s inauguration after Nixon resigned in 1974 as he faced impeachment in the Watergate scandal.) Outgoing presidents usually attend their successor’s inauguration as a sign of respect and a signal of a peaceful transition of power.

But Trump had long shown he had no intention of peacefully transferring power over to the Biden administration, as proved by his repeated false claims that the November election was “stolen” from him and by his goading of fervent followers from across the country to storm the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the election results.

On January 6, the day Congress convened to certify results of the election won by Biden, armed, pro-Trump rioters – some donning racist, white nationalist symbols – overran police lines and rampaged their way through the government building where Pence and other politicians were gathered. They violently threatened journalists, attacked law enforcement officers and hunted members of Congress with intent to harm. Five people died as a result of the insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer.