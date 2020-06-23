This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Donald Trump Makes 'Hustory' With Latest Weird Twitter Typo

Twitter users taunted the president over his gaffe.

History — or should that be “hustory”? — repeated itself on President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed Monday.

The president added to his long list of spelling mistakes on the platform with this post:

Twitter users were quick to mock Trump over his latest online gaffe:

