Donald Trump Makes 'Hustory' With Latest Weird Twitter Typo

History — or should that be “hustory”? — repeated itself on President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed Monday.
The president added to his long list of spelling mistakes on the platform with this post:
WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
Twitter users were quick to mock Trump over his latest online gaffe:
okay enoigh’s enoigh—let’s stop musspellung words to make fin of Trimp musspellung “hustory”— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 23, 2020
I would like our next president to be able to spell. https://t.co/qKKepIo2ww— Nicole Schuman🍕 (@Buffalogal) June 23, 2020
YOU MADE HUSTORY! https://t.co/Ev7l9XjB2f— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) June 22, 2020
I guess it doesn't technically count as a lie if you spell it wrong.— Kimberly Graham For Iowa (@KimberlyforIowa) June 23, 2020
The greatest loophole in hustory.... https://t.co/E6oO1QOe6T
PREZIDESHUL HURASMEANT! https://t.co/GRrgq6Ba0f— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) June 23, 2020
Saw #Hustory trending. Guessed Trump misspelled "History."— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) June 22, 2020
I was correct. https://t.co/b6OiLBjmjE
Still can't get over how the same political party that demands everyone "speak English because this is America!" is led by a guy who can't even spell the most basic words in this language. https://t.co/5xVXCMJDD3— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 23, 2020
Hustory us wrutten by the vuctors. https://t.co/3h2ATd2h80— Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) June 23, 2020
This tweet is hustoric https://t.co/yvurMtvKOk— Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) June 22, 2020
DON'T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HUSTORY. https://t.co/fhpjWf81Q5— Ed Bott (@edbott) June 22, 2020
"Those who do not learn hustory are doomed to repeat it." https://t.co/5RXehHsnbk— Clark Collis (@ClarkCollis) June 23, 2020
I admit, I watched. Not on Fox News, but on CSPAN, because I wanted to witness HUSTORY. https://t.co/YTFeOM2D8G— Mike Larsen (@MikeLarsenOH) June 23, 2020
It is spelled HERSTORY, right? https://t.co/vNGheBdbdK— Nicholas Weaver (@ncweaver) June 22, 2020
All in a days work:— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 23, 2020
China trade deal dead.
COVID-19 soaring.
Tulsa rally faceplant.
Kung Flu slur.
Geoffrey Berman fired.
Bubba Wallace noose.
Obama treason.#Hustory 🤪
Trump majored in “hustory” at Trump University. pic.twitter.com/fiRfbvP3sx— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) June 22, 2020
It might be because no one knows what HUSTORY is.— Bill Burton (@billburton) June 22, 2020
Other than that, I bet your participation trophy is on its way. https://t.co/xLYYRYYen4
Those who do not learn HUSTORY are doomed to misspell it https://t.co/zAKTKGo9vP— Ben Estes (@benestes) June 22, 2020
Hustorians everywhere take note. https://t.co/P23pc6ZTxT— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) June 23, 2020
"HUSTORY"?— Brett Gursky (@BrettGursky) June 23, 2020
We watched it on TV so we could tweet along and make fun of you.
The (less than) 6,200 who showed up in person were your true supporters.
I have never seen more empty seats at a televised event in my entire life.
The best part was the outdoor stage being torn down. https://t.co/ZxuD7WsnhG
Now...— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) June 23, 2020
An auditorium in Tulsa, seating 19,000 and seeing live audience of 6,200?
That is History
Trump claiming it was 12,000 audience instead?
That is Hustory#Hustory pic.twitter.com/Ej4MEhByzm
Lincoln saw the nation through the Civil War.— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 23, 2020
FDR led the nation as it fought the Great Depression and WWII.
Nixon went to China. Obama dug the country out of a financial crisis.
But only Trump can lay claim to giving Fox News its "LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN HUSTORY" pic.twitter.com/AQzk8DYwEc