Donald Trump Jr’s Attempt To Stay Relevant With Meghan Markle Commentary Backfires

Donald Trump Jr declared he “actually couldn’t care less” about the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But ex-President Donald Trump’s eldest son then delivered an almost eight-minute diatribe against the Duchess of Sussex, leaving many people on Twitter asking why someone so uninterested was bothering.

In the latest hot take video that Trump Jr. shared to Rumble this week, the so-called business executive admitted he’d not even watched the lengthy sit-down chat because it’s “not worth the time.”

My take on the Meghan Markle/Prince Harry hostage video. You’re gonna wanna watch this. https://t.co/DAyTMphnd0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 9, 2021

“Are we really pretending that she’s a victim of all of this? Has she ever met a camera that she probably didn’t love? Are we really pretending that? I actually feel bad for Harry. He’s like a guy in a hostage video,” Trump Jr. added.

“You’re gonna wanna watch this,” he captioned his clip on Twitter.

Critics doubted it:

If you could care less about it, why did you go out of your way to make an eight-minute video about the situation? https://t.co/iedQx0X4DL — High, I'm Taylor🤙🏾 (@TaylorrrDaeee) March 9, 2021

The jackass speaks. You have to watch this Don Jr video mansplaining episode for comic relief. He and Piers Morgan should shack up together. #Mansplaining #trumpnutbag https://t.co/CkN4da2REC — ChesterCtyRamblings (@ChesCoRamblings) March 9, 2021

Are you still around? — Craig DeBlock (@cdeblock) March 9, 2021

Does anyone in America really give a shit what any of the Trumps thoughts are??? https://t.co/Pk21kbUaYJ — penberthlois (@LoloCraiger29) March 10, 2021