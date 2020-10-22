Donald Trump Jr Shows Once Again He Is Planet's Least Self-Aware Person

Donald Trump may be president, but Donald Trump Jr is the king ― of the “self-own,” that is.
The president’s firstborn son has a long history of posting tweets that backfire in his face, and he kept the tradition alive on Thursday.
It happened when Trump Jr attempted to accuse Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden of being a spoiled rich kid who didn’t work for his wealth.
Many Twitter users weren’t sure Trump Jr was the right guy to make a case against nepotism, considering his daddy hired him as a vice president a year out of college.
And, yes, there was snark.
Some people had questions. Lots of questions.
But Jr’s tweet may have had one positive result: helping one man come up with what can only be described as a truly lucrative business concept.