Donald Trump Jr Shows Once Again He Is Planet's Least Self-Aware Person

Donald Trump may be president, but Donald Trump Jr is the king ― of the “self-own,” that is.

It happened when Trump Jr attempted to accuse Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden of being a spoiled rich kid who didn’t work for his wealth.

My father gave me an opportunity to work my way up in his company. Joe gave his son China. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 22, 2020

Many Twitter users weren’t sure Trump Jr was the right guy to make a case against nepotism, considering his daddy hired him as a vice president a year out of college.

And, yes, there was snark.

is this what he told you? roflmao — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 22, 2020

The most hilarious tweet I've ever read on this site. He really worked his way up the ladder after college, from VP to Executive VP. This guy gets it. https://t.co/VjrCiYEs1J — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 22, 2020

The lack of self-awareness is stunning—"I worked my way up through my father’s company.” https://t.co/LHzDc9quSb — Touré (@Toure) October 22, 2020

I feel like the only way you could think this is if you were actually this dumb. https://t.co/oheykf1MYu — Shamus Khan (@shamuskhan) October 22, 2020

How Trump plowed through $1 billion, losing cash advantage

— Nearly $100,000 spent on copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s book “Triggered,” which helped propel it to the top of the New York Times bestsellers list.https://t.co/QTNIicB0Rs https://t.co/gs3htIkR46 — Travis J. Tritten (@Travis_Tritten) October 22, 2020

Some people had questions. Lots of questions.

How many place settings? https://t.co/PocirPgDkQ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 22, 2020

Does that mean Hunter got your dad's secret Chinese bank account? And the taxes he paid to China? https://t.co/HXHlAjfygc — Robert Schlesinger! VOTE!🖖 (@rschles) October 22, 2020

But Jr’s tweet may have had one positive result: helping one man come up with what can only be described as a truly lucrative business concept.