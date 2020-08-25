Donald Trump Jr.’s Loch Ness Monster Dig Has People Defending Nessie

Some of Donald Trump Jr.’s critics on Twitter have a message for him after an unusual speech on Monday night: Leave the Loch Ness monster out of this.

The son of US President Donald Trump name-checked the mythological beast during his speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

“Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the swamp,” he declared. “For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.”

The reference caused “Loch Ness” to trend on Twitter, where Trump’s critics didn’t appreciate him politicising the famous cryptid, which is notorious for hiding from everyone, no matter what their politics:

Why is Donald Trump Jr trying to demonise the Loch Ness monster? In *Scotland, or so I’m told, she is considered to be a fairly benign creature that people just really want to see — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 25, 2020

Loch Ness is lovely as are all the Scottish highland lochs and I will not hear their names uttered by the likes of that piece of rancid blood pudding DTJr. Photo: Sam Fentress pic.twitter.com/VMAvgclBE7 — Dr. Karen James (@kejames) August 25, 2020

Sir, the Loch Ness Monster does not live in a swamp. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) August 25, 2020

The Loch Ness Monster is pure. Loch Ness itself is a body of freshwater, not a swamp. Do not drag Nessie into this campaign. Or into any more terrible, mangled metaphors. https://t.co/oCEkSajgQD #RNCConvention2020 — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) August 25, 2020

Look, Don Jr. called Biden "the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp" and I just need to correct the record here. Nessie lived in a lake and she doesn't deserve this. — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) August 25, 2020

Loch Ness is a lake not a swamp, it’s right in the name. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 25, 2020

WHAAAAT??? "Biden is the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp"? You have a shitty golf club in Scotland and you don't know Loch Ness isn't a swamp?#Lochness pic.twitter.com/UK3vNAiltF — Jackson Tenorio (@JacksonTenori) August 25, 2020

They promised a positive message at the convention. The president’s son just called @JoeBiden the “lochness monster.” Ok. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 25, 2020

"#JoeBiden is the Loch Ness monster of the swamp"

- #DonaldTrumpJr



Does that mean Joe Biden doesn't exist, or that you believe in the Loch Ness Monster? I have so many questions... #Cryptozoology #Politics #CryptoPolitics pic.twitter.com/C86XOL2adu — J♦ (@jaydiamond) August 25, 2020