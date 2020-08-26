Donald Trump Jr Denies Rumours That He Was On Cocaine During His RNC Speech

Donald Trump Jr has denied rumours that he was under the influence of cocaine while delivering his Republican National Convention speech on Monday night.

Speaking to “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy on Wednesday, Trump Jr addressed his sweaty forehead and “glassy” eyes” during the speech — features that had been noticed across social media and even by “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who speculated that he was high.

“I guess there must have been something with the lighting,” Trump Jr said. “They started doing this trending thing — ‘Donald Trump Jr‘s on cocaine’ and all of that — I said, no no no. You have me confused with Hunter Biden.”

Hunter Biden, the second son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has struggled with using cocaine and other drugs in the past and was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2013 after failing a drug test.

“It was pretty ridiculous,” Trump Jr continued. “When they can’t attack the delivery, when they can’t attack the substance, they gotta attack something.”

Before signing off, Trump Jr also took aim at the Democratic National Convention, calling it a “never-ending Zoom call of ‘I Hate America,’” and said that the RNC, in contrast, had “the gall to showcase real Americans who have benefited from Donald Trump’s policies.”