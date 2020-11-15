Donald Trump’s penchant for calling other people “losers” has been turned back on him by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

The Comedy Central program tweeted a montage Friday of old clips in which the outgoing president attacked others as “a total loser,” “a stone-cold loser” and more.

“The Daily Show” noted Trump’s 2020 election defeat with its caption, writing:

“Once more, with feeling: Donald Trump is officially...”

Once more, with feeling: Donald Trump is officially... pic.twitter.com/KOqVjZTZyM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 13, 2020