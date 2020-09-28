Trump’s Massive Hairstyling Bill Revealed In NYT Bombshell Tax Report

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The New York Times’s explosive report on US President Donald Trump’s years of alleged tax avoidance also exposed another secret: the cost of his coif.

The Times says Trump’s unmistakable hairdo is a five-figure affair.

The newspaper reports that when Trump hosted “The Apprentice,” he wrote off $70,000 in hairstyling costs; and that nine Trump entities have written off payments of close to $95,000 for “a favorite hair and makeup artist of Ivanka Trump.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was slammed in right-wing media over a haircut last year, noted that those same conservatives are silent over the president’s massive styling bill.

And she called them out for it:

Last year Republicans blasted a firehose of hatred + vitriol my way because I treated myself to a $250 cut & lowlights on my birthday.



Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70k on hairstyling?



Oh, it’s nowhere because they’re spineless, misogynistic hypocrites? Got it. https://t.co/xCQGwW7EK5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2020

The Times report says Trump paid $750 a year in taxes in 2016, another $750 in 2017, and ― despite his claims of being a successful businessman ― nothing at all in 10 of the previous years due to massive financial losses.