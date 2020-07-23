Trump Has 'Amazing' New Boast About Passing His 'Difficult' Cognitive Test

US President Donald Trump once again bragged about passing a cognitive test, then went into detail about how he amazed his doctors by remembering five words in order.

Experts say the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test is supposed to be easy, as it is not a measure of intelligence but rather a way to look for signs of cognitive impairment.

But Trump on Sunday told Chris Wallace on Fox News that the test gets “very hard,” and he made a similar claim to Fox News’ Dr Marc Siegel in an interview that aired Wednesday night.

“The first questions are very easy,” he said. “The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question.”

Trump described being asked to repeat five words: person, woman, man, camera, TV, then being asked to recall those words a few minutes later and saying that he repeated them in order.

“They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy,” Trump said. “That’s not an easy question.”

He said the doctors were so impressed they told him so ― right in the middle of the test.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

Trump’s unusual boast led to a lot of discussion on Twitter... much of it centred on “person, woman, man, camera, TV,” as well as his rather lengthy explanation of the test, which is included in the clips below:

I've never been moved to change my twitter "name" until now. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) July 23, 2020

Wow. I think he is now trolling @sarahcpr. Can there be any other explanation? https://t.co/kiRnRWL7DB — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 23, 2020

Imagine explaining to yourself, on the day that Obama was elected, that the next president would brag on national television that he was able to remember five words in order. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 23, 2020

Many successive generations of Americans will marvel at how someone as profoundly stupid as @realDonaldTrump could have been elected president of the United States. https://t.co/yUTJEUWREf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 23, 2020

these are the saddest of possible words

person woman man camera tv

trio of bear cubs and fleeter than birds

person woman man camera tv — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 23, 2020

Listen, I’m not saying that I am THE smartest songwriter but... person woman man camera tv 😎 — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 23, 2020

Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/hP3h20Oxuc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 23, 2020

Person, woman, man, camera, tv? https://t.co/poPc7PMXaw — THERE IS NO NEW TONE (@PhoBu3) July 23, 2020

Experts say the president’s fixation on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment is particularly puzzling because the test is normally administered only if someone is concerned that they or their loved ones may be experiencing dementia or other cognitive decline. @AshleyRParker https://t.co/QVxBQESpGe — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) July 23, 2020