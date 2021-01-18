Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have released their public schedules for Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday in the United States.

And the two are planning to mark the day very differently.

Trump’s schedule says ― as it has for weeks ― that he “will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

Biden’s schedule, on the other hand, notes Monday is a National Day of Service ― and as a result, the president-elect will be volunteering at the hunger-relief charity Philabundance in Philadelphia.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins placed them side-by-side for comparison:

Trump and Biden’s schedules for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/c51fHQCRyS — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 18, 2021

Trump has largely abandoned the typical role of the president since losing the election in November. His public events have mostly been grievance sessions where he’s aired false claims and echoed debunked conspiracy theories about the election results.

Those events culminated in his appearance at a January 6 rally in which Trump supporters then attacked the US Capitol.

He has said little publicly since.

Biden has been building out his administration and unveiling his agenda, including a plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans for COVID-19 in the first 100 days, a proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package and a host of executive actions that would begin on Wednesday immediately after the inauguration.