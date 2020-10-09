Dolly Parton's New Christmas Film Looks Even More Camp Than We Thought Possible

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Never has the phrase “camp as Christmas” been more appropriate than when it comes to these new photos from Dolly Parton’s upcoming Netflix film.

It was previously revealed that Christmas On The Square, a new Yuletide musical, will focus on Christine’s character, Regina Fuller, who wants to sell her father’s old land to a shopping mall developer.

However, Regina is eventually talked out of it by – you guessed it! – her guardian angel, played by Dolly.

Netflix has now unveiled new photos from the film, including a first look at Dolly in character as Christine’s guardian angel. Prepare yourself...

Netflix Just when you thought Dolly Parton couldn't out-camp herself...

A Netflix press release announcing the film previously said: “A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas.

“However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart.

“This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts.”

Netflix Who wouldn't want Dolly Parton to be their guardian angel?

OK, but seriously – is it Christmas yet?!

The project was actually first announced a little while ago, but Netflix revealed last week that the film will debut on the streaming service on 22 November.

Christmas On The Square will feature a total of 14 (!!!) original songs, written and performed by the country music icon.