Doctor's Unsettling Graphic Will Ensure You Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

A doctor has shared an unnerving medical illustration showing how a coronavirus test is administered in a bid to encourage people to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Dr. Jessica Peck, a clinical professor at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, on Sunday tweeted an image showing “how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.”

“You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome,” Peck wrote.

Peck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This is how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.



You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome. pic.twitter.com/gCMqUdpsEk — Jessica Peck, DNP APRN CPNP-PC (@DrPeckPNP) March 29, 2020

People who have been tested for the virus, which has sickened more than 164,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 3,100, attested to the unpleasantness of the test procedure. It involves a sterile swab inserted through the nostril and placed at the back of the patient’s nasal passage for several seconds.

I can attest to this. I was tested last week, and right before the swab, my doctor says, "You're going to HATE this."



He was right.



My test was negative, but the sentiment is the same. #StayHome#StayHome https://t.co/Rkjptrl14q — Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) March 31, 2020

I had to have one a few weeks ago and it was the most unpleasant and physically uncomfortable experiences I've ever had in a doctor's office.



I hated it so much and was so relieved when it was over. https://t.co/inBjnklW2b — Ryan Sloane (@RyanFSloane) March 30, 2020

I went through this for a regular flu and wow it was incredibly unpleasant. After the doctor took it out I said "HOLY SHIT" and she was like "...Yeah" https://t.co/lxYr9muW9Y — Stephanie Foo (@imontheradio) March 30, 2020

Others, meanwhile, suggested the image was perfect motivation to continue social distancing and remaining at home:

No thanks, I would rather stay inside for 2 years. https://t.co/VrhiWsCpwT — Gia Milinovich (@giagia) March 30, 2020

I'll just stay at home, thank you 😱 https://t.co/PLPnXUQIX4 — Henry Manampiring (@newsplatter) March 30, 2020