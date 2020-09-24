Representative Adam Schiff urged Republicans working in the administration of President Donald Trump to walk away before it’s too late.

“This is a moment that I would say to any Republican of good conscience working in the administration: It is time for you to resign,” Schiff told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the November election, then attacked the voting process.

“The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a peaceful ... there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation.”

Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said it’s clear what anyone with a conscience who works or has worked for Trump must do:

“If you have been debating about whether you can continue to serve the country by serving this president, you can’t. It is time to resign. And I would say to those who have been on the sidelines maintaining a dignified silence who have served in the administration in the past, you cannot maintain your silence any longer.”

Schiff also warned them not to wait for Trump to try to “get rid of the ballots” before they act.

“Because if you do wait, knowing what is to come, you will share some of the burden of responsibility for that chaos that comes,” he said, adding that Trump’s “autocratic intentions are as clear as the writing on the wall.”

Schiff also tweeted:

This is how democracy dies.



A president so desperate to cling to power that he won’t commit to a peaceful transition of power.



That he seeks to throw out millions of votes.



And a Republican Party too craven to say a word.



But we will fight back. America belongs to the people. https://t.co/mIVjh78Xk9 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2020