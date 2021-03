PA American DJ Erick Morillo.

DJ Erick Morillo has been found dead in Florida, police have said.

The world-renowned musician, known for his 1993 hit I Like To Move It, was discovered at a property in Miami Beach on Tuesday morning, according to police. He was 49.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez of the Miami Beach Police Department told the PA news agency: “We received a 911 call this morning at 10.42am to 5660 La Gorce Drive. Detectives are currently on scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation.”

The veteran DJ’s death comes a month after he was reportedly arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman.

The alleged incident is said to have happened at Morillo’s home in Miami Beach in December 2019.

Following his death, Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D was among those paying tribute on social media.

He tweeted: “Sad News 🙁 A True Legend. Erick Morillo RIP.”

Musician Yousef said: “Can’t believe it. Only spoke to him last week …. he was troubled, less than perfect but was always amazing to me and helped us get circus going in the early days, and we had many amazing times over the 20 years we we’re friends. Genuinely gutted. RIP @ErickMorillo.”

Morillo was born in New York and spent part of his childhood in Colombia before returning to the US, where he began his career.

I Like To Move It, which Morillo released under the pseudonym Reel 2 Real, was an international hit and has appeared in other media, most notably the Madagascar animated film franchise.