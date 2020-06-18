Former White House Ethics Chief Reveals 'Disturbing' Ivanka Trump Emails

Ivanka Trump, president Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, was conducting government business from a private email account before she was employed by the government, according to records getting new attention this week.

Walter Shaub, former head of the US Office of Government Ethics, highlighted two messages uncovered by the nonpartisan watchdog group American Oversight. He served in the ethics office for six months under then-President Barack Obama and resigned six months into the Trump presidency.

One of the messages Shaub shared on Twitter appeared to show Ivanka Trump conducting business with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos almost a month before she had an official role:

Well now, this is disturbing. Ivanka Trump didn't become a government employee until March 29, 2017. This email is dated four weeks earlier than that. Why is she appearing to conduct government business in this email she sent while still a private citizen? https://t.co/D5a4sD0Jr8 pic.twitter.com/jhodKdySy7 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 17, 2020

Another, which was from several days earlier, referred to a government official as her “chief of staff.”

This one @weareoversight uncovered is even MORE disturbing. A MONTH before Ivanka Trump became a government official, she refers to a WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL as her own "chief of staff." Wow! This is really crazy stuff. Good work, @weareoversight! https://t.co/FPKCVzdBwe pic.twitter.com/eUQOIlZvs0 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 17, 2020

The organisation uncovered the messages in 2017 via a Freedom of Information Act request. But they’re receiving new attention in the wake of allegations in former national security advisor John Bolton’s upcoming book, which claims the president defended Saudi Arabia after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi to distract from the news that Ivanka Trump had been conducting government business via private email.

That behaviour was something the president railed against during the 2016 presidential campaign when the issue was Hillary Clinton’s private email server. The mere mention of the emails routinely led to “lock her up” chants at his rallies.