Disney Faceplants With First Animated LGBTQ Character: A Horned Cyclops Lesbian Cop

Disney is proudly unveiling its first LGBTQ animated character — but the initial reveal of its jaw-dropping one-eyed, horned lesbian cop fell way flat.

It was as if the mega-company was trying so hard to not do what not to do, that’s exactly what it did.

And Twitter followers let Disney have it.

The new animated film “Onward,” premiering March 6 and featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers, introduces the first “self-identified” lesbian character into the Disney-Pixar universe. Officer Specter is a Cyclops cop voiced by openly gay screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe.

“It opens up the world a little bit, and that’s what we wanted,” director Dan Scanlon boasted to Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world.”

A few problems: With just a single LGBTQ character, the modern world of “Onward” isn’t so modern. Officer Specter makes only a brief appearance in a single scene and refers once to her girlfriend. Viewers don’t ever meet or see the girlfriend, according to Slate.

And though the film takes place in a “magical kingdom” with “fantastical creatures,” the other characters in the trailer all look pretty ... normal.

Granted, Disney faces a tough crowd. Many Twitter accounts mentioning Officer Specter were peppered with comments by people swearing off the film because of her.

But many blasted Disney for wimping out again. Why oh why, wondered one critic, couldn’t Elsa in “Frozen” finally come out?

Twitter: omg make that blonde ice princess a lesbian pls



Disney: no. But we can make this cyclop-unicorn hybrid minor character cop on this new movie a lesbian (?) if you want... pic.twitter.com/k02f8lvb9q — Noah Cyrus (@SexyNoahCyrus) February 21, 2020

Let’s be honest, this is how straight people see us anyway. pic.twitter.com/s4MT3UNbZl — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) February 22, 2020

This is homophobia i think — fran (@cyberskata) February 22, 2020

Disney: first openly-LGBTQ!!



Disney: also she a cop



Disney: one scene only



Disney: being gay is v modern actually



Disney: a fantasy world with one gay



Disney: it stars Chris Pratt



Disney: friend of gays we're sure



Disney: just one modern cop gay



Disney: scene cuttable! https://t.co/xgttC6WotX — thal 🦊 (@thalestral) February 22, 2020

Is she gonna play a main role or is she a throwaway character that can edited out? Because we need more LGBT characters that won't get cut for international releases — 💛Let's Talk Scream💛 (@LetsTalkScream) February 21, 2020

just do it. don’t make it headline worthy. LGBT people are people. They aren’t fucking superheroes or celebrities. Just put a gay character in a movie and let viewers see it. You don’t announce a straight character (I get the argument though).



Equality is just that. EQUALity. — logan (@logan_rainer) February 21, 2020

Are you ever gonna sell a movie and its characters by who they are and not by what they are?

And when will they actually have weight to the story they're in?



Star Wars, nothing.

Finding Dory, nothing.



Come back when they're actually more than sensational headline material. — Darth Archon The Undying (@ArchonOf) February 22, 2020

Disney’s “Eternals,” coming out in November, will also reportedly show the first kiss by a same-sex couple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and will feature Haaz Sleiman and Bryan Tyree Henry.

“We represent a gay family, and have a child,” Sleiman told NewNowNext. He called the kiss “very moving,” adding: “Everyone cried on set.”