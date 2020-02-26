Late Night Hosts Dissect 'Wild' Democratic Debate With Some Savage One-Liners

Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, got the treatment from the comedians of late night television.

Colbert noted how “these folks said a lot of words, and I did not hear many of them because these candidates were speaking all over each other.”

Noah, meanwhile, called it “wild” and “crazy,” saying he hadn’t “seen white people go at each other that hard since khakis were on sale at Banana Republic.”

Check out Colbert’s live monologue on “The Late Show” here:

Noah’s take on “The Daily Show” here:

Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” here:

James Corden on “The Late Late Show” here:

And “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Twitter here:

We hope Bloomberg isn’t feeling singled out, unfairly treated, or harassed by the other candidates over stop and frisk. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 26, 2020

Are the candidates talking over each other or have they just started a spoken word barbershop quartet? #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 26, 2020

I'm glad these old white men are finally experiencing what it's like to be a woman in literally every meeting ever. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 26, 2020

This debate is like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” if nobody were funny, nobody knew how to work together, and the points really really mattered. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 26, 2020