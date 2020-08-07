This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Debby Ryan's TikTok Fashion Show Goes Viral For 1 Killer Look

The Disney Channel alum modeled her characters and gave a snide shoutout to President Donald Trump.

Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan knows how to keep a meme going ― and rib US President Donald Trump. (See the video below.)

Ryan posted a TikTok clip Monday in which she showed off what she’d wear to fashion week as her characters on Disney’s “Jessie,” “The Suite Life On Deck,” “Radio Rebel” and Netflix’s “Insatiable.”

Ryan seized her chance to wink back at fans who made a meme recently of her go-to facial expressions on camera over the years. In the clip, she finished with the much-imitated upward glance and hair stroke from “Radio Rebel.” And she owned it.

@debbyryan

the president said to make a tiktok... #whatidwear

♬ Stunnin' (feat. Harm Franklin) - Curtis Waters

“The president said to make a TikTok,” Ryan wrote in the caption, apparently throwing shade at Trump’s threat to ban the short-video app in the United States.

The internet ate it up:

