David Beckham Jumps On Head-Shaving Bandwagon While In Lockdown

David Beckham has joined the head-shaving trend sweeping across social media as people stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former footballer debuted a drastic new look on his Instagram after tiring of his locks during lockdown on Friday.

Becks showed off the results of his trim with a black-and-white snap of his bald bonce – and we have to say, it rather suits him.

Then again, David has proved over the years that he can pull off almost any hairstyle.

“Just had to be done,” Becks captioned the post.

Celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves commented: “Nobody wears it better!!! You could teach me a thing or two!”

Many people have been sharing videos and pictures of themselves shaving their heads on social media, unable to get to the hairdressers while the country is on lockdown.

David’s new look echoed 2000-era Beckham when the then-Manchester United player, at the height of his trend-setting powers, made headlines when shaving his head.

EMPICS Sport David sported a shaved head back in 2000

David, wife Victoria and their kids Cruz, Romeo and Harper have been isolating in their family home in the Cotswolds during the outbreak of the virus.

The couple’s eldest son Brooklyn is in the US with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Michael Reaves via Getty Images David as we're more used to seeing him these days

The Beckhams have been keeping their social media followers amused during lockdown.

Last week, Victoria wasn’t impressed when David decided to add his own unique touch to her protective rubber gloves, which she’d earlier dubbed her “new best friend”.