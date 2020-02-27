David Beckham Says He's Proud Of Friend Prince Harry 'For Growing Up'

George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, attend the Kensington branch of the school. Their sibling, Prince Louis, remains at home (he turns 2 in April).

The virus, named COVID-19, has killed around 2,700 people and sickened more than 80,000 people worldwide. Thomas’s Battersea released a statement about the potential outbreak, saying, “We are taking very seriously the potential risks.”

“We currently have a very small number of students who have been evaluated and these individuals currently remain in their homes waiting to receive the results of their exams,” the statement said, according to The Mirror. “All parents have been informed and we have maintained regular communication with our school community to ensure that councils are shared and important information circulated.”

Kensington Palace had no official comment.

Some schools in the UK decided to shut down after students returned from school break on Monday. Most of the institutions that closed had students or staff that returned from skiing in Italy, the BBC said, which has experienced an outbreak of the virus in the northern part of the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the “goal was to keep schools open.”

“Once the results arrive, those who test negative will be advised individually about returning to education,” Hancock said. “In most cases, closure of the childcare or education setting will be unnecessary but this will be a local decision based on various factors including professional advice.”