David Beckham Blames Wife Victoria For Farting During Candid Instagram Video

With most people stuck at home and trying to fill their time while the country is on lockdown, it’s often the small things that amuse us most.

And it seems that’s certainly the case for David Beckham, who has been making some rather rude jokes at his wife Victoria’s expense.

The couple have been busying themselves baking, with Victoria sharing a video of her and David cooking a lemon drizzle cake on her Instagram Story.

However, the video was interrupted by an unfortunate noise, which Becks was quick to pin on Posh.

Victoria and David Beckham have been baking to keep themselves entertained

Laughing, an off-camera Victoria could be heard saying: “That’s the dog! That was the dog making that noise.”

“Don’t lie,” David was heard shouting. “Seriously, we know you had baked beans for lunch.”

Their cookery session then got back on track with Victoria showing off the end result in an additional post, calling their efforts a “success”.

She added: “I think it’s one of those cakes that tastes better than it actually looks.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Before the lockdown was imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple celebrated their eldest son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday party earlier this month.