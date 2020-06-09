Daniel Radcliffe Has Blunt Fact-Check For JK Rowling After Anti-Trans Tweets

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote in an essay on the website of The Trevor Project, an organisation that helps at-risk LGBTQ youth.

He added:

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

His essay comes after Rowling mocked a headline referring to “people who menstruate” and sarcastically wondered aloud: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Then, she added:

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Radcliffe also said he was “deeply sorry” to Harry Potter fans who feel “tarnished or diminished” by Rowling’s comments.

“I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you,” he wrote, saying he hopes Rowling’s words don’t taint the message of love in the books.

“If you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred,” he wrote. “And in my opinion, nobody can touch that.”

Radcliffe is a longtime supporter of the Trevor Project and in 2011 was honoured with the organisation’s Hero Award.

Rowling has been under fire for her transphobic comments in the past, including last year when she came out in support of a woman fired for saying people can’t change gender identity:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

The Human Rights Campaign fired back: